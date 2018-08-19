Tadhg was back in the seat for the last time this week before Rob takes his rightful place on the Beat throne of Irish music. We celebrated some of the best Irish acts of all time throughout the show playing some absolute classics as well as playing some quality new tunes too. In studio tonight was Conor Clancy, aka TOUCAN to discuss his debut EP.

8pm – 9pm

King Kong Company – My Name Is Now The Stunning – Brewing Up a Storm Alex & Echoes – Weeping Ink The Script – The Man Who Can’t Be Moved Fish Go Deep ft. Tracey K – The Cure and the Cause The Undertones – Teenage Kicks Thin Lizzy – Still In Love With You The Cranberries – Dreams True Tides – Automatic The Frames – Fitzcarraldo Spies – Ho Chi Minh The Waterboys – Fisherman’s Blues

9pm – 10pm

Horslips – Trouble With a Capital T

# Interview with Conor Clancy aka TOUCAN # TOUCAN – Gold TOUCAN – We Fell For Miles #Live# Villagers – Fairytale of New York Ailbhe Reddy – Shame The Wha? – Back to You The Blades – Downmarket Saint Sister – You Never Call U2 – Sunday Bloody Sunday Bell X1 – Rocky Took a Lover D’Unbelievables – Spancil Hill (Reggae version)

