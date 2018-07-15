It was a day of epic sport, so Rob capped it off with some epic tunes! Fresh sounds from Runabay, King Kong Company, State Lights and more. Kildare native but Cork blow-in Sara Ryan was Rob’s guest in studio, wowing him with her excellent music. Full playlist after the jump.
8 – 9pm
01. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth
02. Got It – Siights
03. Counting Down The Days – Above and Beyond feat. Gemma Hayes
04. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
05. Holiday – Larks
06. Lights On – Rusangano Family
07. A Trick of the Light – Villagers
08. Universal Female – Liers
09. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
10. Can’t Stop or Rewind – Chimpanbee
11. Hey Thomas – ROE
12. Freedom – State Lights
13. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
9 – 10pm
01. After All – The Frank & Walters
02. Dream On – Sara Ryan
## Interview with Sara Ryan ##
03. Belle – Sara Ryan ##LIVE##
04. Yeah, I know – Otherkin
05. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
06. Where We Are – Ships
07. Islands – Delorentos
08. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
09. Blink of an Eye – Runabay
10. Heartbeating City – Wallis Bird
11. Bodybags – Happyalone
12. Some Kids – Fields
13. The Professor & La Fille Domse – Damien Rice