It was a day of epic sport, so Rob capped it off with some epic tunes! Fresh sounds from Runabay, King Kong Company, State Lights and more. Kildare native but Cork blow-in Sara Ryan was Rob’s guest in studio, wowing him with her excellent music. Full playlist after the jump.

8 – 9pm

01. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth

02. Got It – Siights

03. Counting Down The Days – Above and Beyond feat. Gemma Hayes

04. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

05. Holiday – Larks

06. Lights On – Rusangano Family

07. A Trick of the Light – Villagers

08. Universal Female – Liers

09. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

10. Can’t Stop or Rewind – Chimpanbee

11. Hey Thomas – ROE

12. Freedom – State Lights

13. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning

9 – 10pm

01. After All – The Frank & Walters

02. Dream On – Sara Ryan

## Interview with Sara Ryan ##

03. Belle – Sara Ryan ##LIVE##

04. Yeah, I know – Otherkin

05. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

06. Where We Are – Ships

07. Islands – Delorentos

08. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

09. Blink of an Eye – Runabay

10. Heartbeating City – Wallis Bird

11. Bodybags – Happyalone

12. Some Kids – Fields

13. The Professor & La Fille Domse – Damien Rice

