It was a south east special on Irish Beats tonight. Between 9 – 10pm, every track played was by an act from the five counties (we’re a right talented part of the country!). Wexford’s JaXson was the guest in studio, promoting his new single ‘We Were Born’ and performing live. There’s a good chance these artists are playing somewhere near you in the next while – GO SEE THEM!



8-9pm

01. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow

02. Dance – SIIGHTS

03. Alphabet Soup – Bell X1

04. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

05. Chameleon Life – Daithi

06. Trouble – Sean OB

07. I Need A Win – The Blizzards vs Tebi Rex

08. We Were Born – JaXson

## Interview with JaXson ##

09. Look What You’ve Done – JaXson ##LIVE##

10. S.O.S. – Delorentos

11. Casual – Darcy Faith

9-10pm

01. My Name Is Now – King Kong COmpany

02. Red Lights – Exiles

03. The Escape Artist – ODi

04. Tokyo – Exiles

05. Choose A Side – 7th Obi & LHK

06. No Guitar – Engine Alley

07. Drifting – Maverick Sabre

08. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

09. Crawl – Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelaar Remix)

10. Intoxicate Me – Heather McGrath

11. Die Slow – Dee the Antisocial

12. Far Be It From Me – Under Starling

13. Moira (Under The Pale Moonlight) – Corner Boy

14. Weigh Me Down – The Madrigal

