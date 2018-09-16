It was a south east special on Irish Beats tonight. Between 9 – 10pm, every track played was by an act from the five counties (we’re a right talented part of the country!). Wexford’s JaXson was the guest in studio, promoting his new single ‘We Were Born’ and performing live. There’s a good chance these artists are playing somewhere near you in the next while – GO SEE THEM!
8-9pm
01. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow
02. Dance – SIIGHTS
03. Alphabet Soup – Bell X1
04. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
05. Chameleon Life – Daithi
06. Trouble – Sean OB
07. I Need A Win – The Blizzards vs Tebi Rex
08. We Were Born – JaXson
## Interview with JaXson ##
09. Look What You’ve Done – JaXson ##LIVE##
10. S.O.S. – Delorentos
11. Casual – Darcy Faith
9-10pm
01. My Name Is Now – King Kong COmpany
02. Red Lights – Exiles
03. The Escape Artist – ODi
04. Tokyo – Exiles
05. Choose A Side – 7th Obi & LHK
06. No Guitar – Engine Alley
07. Drifting – Maverick Sabre
08. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
09. Crawl – Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
10. Intoxicate Me – Heather McGrath
11. Die Slow – Dee the Antisocial
12. Far Be It From Me – Under Starling
13. Moira (Under The Pale Moonlight) – Corner Boy
14. Weigh Me Down – The Madrigal