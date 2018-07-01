It’s Beat’s 15th birthday!!! It would be only fitting for Rob to place lots of 2003 tunes in the playlist, so we can all recall that summer when Beat first went on-air. We also had some of the members of the Rap Is Full crew in studio to perform some live rapping ahead of their Ireland v England Battle. G’wan the lads!

Listen to this guy go!

8 – 9pm

01. Big Sur – The Thrills

02. Cold Man’s Nightmare – Cathy Davey

03. Saints and Sinners – Paddy Casey

04. Weeping Ink – Alex & Echoes

05. A Trick of the Light – Villagers

06. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

07. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale

08. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow

09. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

10. Tokyo – Chimpanbee

11. Miles – Tanjier

12. Hey Thomas – ROE

13. San Diego Song – The Coronas

14. Here – Super Silly

15. Those Were The Days – The Animators

9-10pm

01. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright

02. Lately – Red The Future feat. Kreo Ghost

## Interview with Rap Is Full (Podge Dwyer, Shony Mac & Sonny Phelo) ##

03. Next To You – Bell X1

04. Star Star – The Frames

05. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

06. Purple Heart – Super Extra Bonus Party

07. Run – Snow Patrol

08. The Flood – Side 4 Collective

09. Bird’s Eye View – The 4 of Us

10. Our Mutual Friend – The Divine Comedy

Share it:













Don't Miss