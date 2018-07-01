It’s Beat’s 15th birthday!!! It would be only fitting for Rob to place lots of 2003 tunes in the playlist, so we can all recall that summer when Beat first went on-air. We also had some of the members of the Rap Is Full crew in studio to perform some live rapping ahead of their Ireland v England Battle. G’wan the lads!
Listen to this guy go!
That’s @SonnyPhelo from @RapIsFull performing acapella on #IrishBeats. These guys are awesome! pic.twitter.com/2kqhknzIhy
— Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) July 1, 2018
8 – 9pm
01. Big Sur – The Thrills
02. Cold Man’s Nightmare – Cathy Davey
03. Saints and Sinners – Paddy Casey
04. Weeping Ink – Alex & Echoes
05. A Trick of the Light – Villagers
06. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
07. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale
08. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow
09. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
10. Tokyo – Chimpanbee
11. Miles – Tanjier
12. Hey Thomas – ROE
13. San Diego Song – The Coronas
14. Here – Super Silly
15. Those Were The Days – The Animators
9-10pm
01. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright
02. Lately – Red The Future feat. Kreo Ghost
## Interview with Rap Is Full (Podge Dwyer, Shony Mac & Sonny Phelo) ##
03. Next To You – Bell X1
04. Star Star – The Frames
05. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
06. Purple Heart – Super Extra Bonus Party
07. Run – Snow Patrol
08. The Flood – Side 4 Collective
09. Bird’s Eye View – The 4 of Us
10. Our Mutual Friend – The Divine Comedy