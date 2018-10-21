Rob must’ve been boiling fruit all afternoon because tonight’s Irish Beats was JAM-PACKED! The electric Elly D was Rob’s guest in studio, promoting her new single ‘Sorge’ and Anomaly’s Fionn Murphy was also in to chat about their upcoming event for the Imagine Arts Festival. There was also the matter of a certain Gavin James gig and tickets to give away for that!

Couldn’t tell you the last time I played a bit of metal on the radio. Wexford’s @12GaugeOutrage is going to change that. Turn it up to 11! #IrishBeats @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/VvuoxWy3mn — Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) October 21, 2018

8 – 9pm

01. We Should Be Lovers – Royseven

02. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

03. Knots – Lisa Hannigan

04. Heartbreaks & Promises – MathMan x Mango feat. Melinda Malone

05. Original Sin – We Cut Corners

06. Say Hello – Gavin James

07. Moira – Corner Boy

08. Where We Are – Ships

09. Sorge – Elly D

## Interview with Elly D ##

10. Close – Elly D ##LIVE##

11. Stylin’ – White Boys

9 – 10pm

01. Again – Villagers

02. Lights – Tanjier

03. Hearts On Fire – Gavin James

04. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

05. Forest – King Kong Company

06. Boomerang – Robert Grace

07. My Love Took Me Down To The River To Silence Me – Little Green Cars

08. Vengence – 12 Gauge Outrage

09. Choose A Side – 7th Obi x LHK

10. Afraidofmoney – Alex Gough

11. Given Up – whenyoung

12. Man In The Mirror – Stephanie Rainey

13. The Old Suit – Seamus Fogarty

