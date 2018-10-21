Rob must’ve been boiling fruit all afternoon because tonight’s Irish Beats was JAM-PACKED! The electric Elly D was Rob’s guest in studio, promoting her new single ‘Sorge’ and Anomaly’s Fionn Murphy was also in to chat about their upcoming event for the Imagine Arts Festival. There was also the matter of a certain Gavin James gig and tickets to give away for that!
Couldn’t tell you the last time I played a bit of metal on the radio. Wexford’s @12GaugeOutrage is going to change that. Turn it up to 11! #IrishBeats @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/VvuoxWy3mn
— Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) October 21, 2018
8 – 9pm
01. We Should Be Lovers – Royseven
02. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
03. Knots – Lisa Hannigan
04. Heartbreaks & Promises – MathMan x Mango feat. Melinda Malone
05. Original Sin – We Cut Corners
06. Say Hello – Gavin James
07. Moira – Corner Boy
08. Where We Are – Ships
09. Sorge – Elly D
## Interview with Elly D ##
10. Close – Elly D ##LIVE##
11. Stylin’ – White Boys
9 – 10pm
01. Again – Villagers
02. Lights – Tanjier
03. Hearts On Fire – Gavin James
04. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
05. Forest – King Kong Company
06. Boomerang – Robert Grace
07. My Love Took Me Down To The River To Silence Me – Little Green Cars
08. Vengence – 12 Gauge Outrage
09. Choose A Side – 7th Obi x LHK
10. Afraidofmoney – Alex Gough
11. Given Up – whenyoung
12. Man In The Mirror – Stephanie Rainey
13. The Old Suit – Seamus Fogarty