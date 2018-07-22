The Irish summers trucks on and there’s lots of happy people across the South East. Capping off a sunkissed weekend on your radio was Rob O’Connor with two hours of homegrown. The wonderful SIIGHTS were Rob’s guests in studio, filling out a playlist chock full of magic music from the likes of Snow Patrol, Happyalone, The Pale, ROE and many more.

8 – 9pm

01. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen

02. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

03. The Frog Princess – The Divine Comedy

04. City Limits – Apella

05. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mango x Mathman

06. Hey Thomas – ROE

07. Stuck In A Moment – U2

08. Summer Tune – The 2 Johnnies

09. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines

10. Moonboom feat Mia & Jessica Keye

11. Got It – SIIGHTS

12. Butterfly – The Pale

13. Bodies – Ham Sandwich

14. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

9 – 10pm

01. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth

02. Nobody Like U – SIIGHTS

## Interview with SIIGHTS ##

03. Got It – SIIGHTS ##LIVE##

04. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow

05. A Trick Of The Light – Villagers

06. Lovesick Rollercoaster – Alice Lynskey

07. Don’t Break – Mark Geary feat. Grainne Hunt

08. Dark Switch – Snow Patrol

09. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright

10. Miles – Tanjier

11. Host – Liers

12. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

Share it:













Don't Miss