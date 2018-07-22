The Irish summers trucks on and there’s lots of happy people across the South East. Capping off a sunkissed weekend on your radio was Rob O’Connor with two hours of homegrown. The wonderful SIIGHTS were Rob’s guests in studio, filling out a playlist chock full of magic music from the likes of Snow Patrol, Happyalone, The Pale, ROE and many more.
8 – 9pm
01. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen
02. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
03. The Frog Princess – The Divine Comedy
04. City Limits – Apella
05. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mango x Mathman
06. Hey Thomas – ROE
07. Stuck In A Moment – U2
08. Summer Tune – The 2 Johnnies
09. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines
10. Moonboom feat Mia & Jessica Keye
11. Got It – SIIGHTS
12. Butterfly – The Pale
13. Bodies – Ham Sandwich
14. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
9 – 10pm
01. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth
02. Nobody Like U – SIIGHTS
## Interview with SIIGHTS ##
03. Got It – SIIGHTS ##LIVE##
04. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow
05. A Trick Of The Light – Villagers
06. Lovesick Rollercoaster – Alice Lynskey
07. Don’t Break – Mark Geary feat. Grainne Hunt
08. Dark Switch – Snow Patrol
09. Love Me Later – The Blizzards feat. Paul Alwright
10. Miles – Tanjier
11. Host – Liers
12. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee