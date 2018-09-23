Irish Beats | 23rd September 2018

If you’re sick of X-Factor and crave music with a bit more “substance”, then Irish Beats is the show for you! Lots of fresh homegrown sounds from the likes of Maverick Sabre, Tabi Rex, Lydia Ford, SIIGHTS, Darcy Faith and the mighty Villagers.

Rob was only delighted when got a bit of social media love from Maverick Sabre himself for playing his new single ‘Drifting’ on the radio.

Dead chuffed with that!

8 – 9pm

01. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

02. Bite My Tongue – The Academic

03. La La Land – Wallis Bird

04. Again – Villagers

05. Intoxicate Me – Heather McGrath

06. Lowly Deserter – Glen Hansard

07. Head Held High – Kodaline

08. Drifting – Maverick Sabre

09. S.O.S. – Delorentos

10. Heaven On Earth – whenyoung

11. No Guitar – Engine Alley

12. We Were Born – JaXson

13. Mary – The 4 of Us

9 – 10pm

01. I Need A Win – The Blizzards vs. Tebi Rex

02. Send Me – Sam Wickens

03. Casual – Darcy Faith

04. The Hollow – Shane Joyce

05. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé

06. Trouble – SeanOB

07. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow

08. Broadstone – Spies

09. Bittersweet – Lydia Ford

10. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In It’s Way – U2 (Beck Remix)

11. Too Sad To Sing – AEMak

12. Dance – SIIGHTS

13. The Specialist – We Cut Corners

14. Again – Laoise

15. The Butterfly – The Pale

