Irish Beats | 23rd September 2018
If you’re sick of X-Factor and crave music with a bit more “substance”, then Irish Beats is the show for you! Lots of fresh homegrown sounds from the likes of Maverick Sabre, Tabi Rex, Lydia Ford, SIIGHTS, Darcy Faith and the mighty Villagers.
Rob was only delighted when got a bit of social media love from Maverick Sabre himself for playing his new single ‘Drifting’ on the radio.
Yes lads! ❤️🇮🇪 https://t.co/FpXIPhgB2R
— Maverick Sabre (@MaverickSabre) September 23, 2018
Dead chuffed with that!
8 – 9pm
01. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
02. Bite My Tongue – The Academic
03. La La Land – Wallis Bird
04. Again – Villagers
05. Intoxicate Me – Heather McGrath
06. Lowly Deserter – Glen Hansard
07. Head Held High – Kodaline
08. Drifting – Maverick Sabre
09. S.O.S. – Delorentos
10. Heaven On Earth – whenyoung
11. No Guitar – Engine Alley
12. We Were Born – JaXson
13. Mary – The 4 of Us
9 – 10pm
01. I Need A Win – The Blizzards vs. Tebi Rex
02. Send Me – Sam Wickens
03. Casual – Darcy Faith
04. The Hollow – Shane Joyce
05. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé
06. Trouble – SeanOB
07. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow
08. Broadstone – Spies
09. Bittersweet – Lydia Ford
10. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In It’s Way – U2 (Beck Remix)
11. Too Sad To Sing – AEMak
12. Dance – SIIGHTS
13. The Specialist – We Cut Corners
14. Again – Laoise
15. The Butterfly – The Pale