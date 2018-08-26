Rob returned from his holidays, refreshed and renewed and a stone heavier around his waist, thanks to a taste for fine French cheese. To work it off, he put together a playlist of belters previewing some of the Irish acts performing at this year’s Electric Picnic. If you’re going to Ireland’s largest music festival, these are some of the bands/singers to look out for.

8-9pm

01. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth

02. Always – Gavin James

03. Stop – Delorentos

04. Hey Thomas – Roe

05. Glory – Dermot Kennedy

06. Dreams – whenyoung

07. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex

08. Skeleton Boy – Friendly Fires

09. Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo

10. Killswitch – King Kong Company

11. Freedom – State Lights

12. Cling Film – David Kitt

13. After All – The Frank & Walters

9-10pm

01. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mango x Mathman feat. Melinda Malone

02. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé

03. Po – O Emperor

04. C’est La Vie – B*Witched

05. Bodies – Ham Sandwich

06. Whipping Piccadily – Gomez

07. Oh Yeah – Ash

08. Day Of the Child – Le Galaxie

09. We Decide – Columbia Mills

10. Myth – Jack O’Rourke

11. Papillion – Hvmmingbyrd

12. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty

13. Bodybags – Happyalone

14. Echoes In The Wind – The Lost Brothers

Share it:













Don't Miss