Rob returned from his holidays, refreshed and renewed and a stone heavier around his waist, thanks to a taste for fine French cheese. To work it off, he put together a playlist of belters previewing some of the Irish acts performing at this year’s Electric Picnic. If you’re going to Ireland’s largest music festival, these are some of the bands/singers to look out for.
8-9pm
01. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth
02. Always – Gavin James
03. Stop – Delorentos
04. Hey Thomas – Roe
05. Glory – Dermot Kennedy
06. Dreams – whenyoung
07. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex
08. Skeleton Boy – Friendly Fires
09. Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo
10. Killswitch – King Kong Company
11. Freedom – State Lights
12. Cling Film – David Kitt
13. After All – The Frank & Walters
9-10pm
01. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mango x Mathman feat. Melinda Malone
02. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé
03. Po – O Emperor
04. C’est La Vie – B*Witched
05. Bodies – Ham Sandwich
06. Whipping Piccadily – Gomez
07. Oh Yeah – Ash
08. Day Of the Child – Le Galaxie
09. We Decide – Columbia Mills
10. Myth – Jack O’Rourke
11. Papillion – Hvmmingbyrd
12. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty
13. Bodybags – Happyalone
14. Echoes In The Wind – The Lost Brothers