A whole heap of vaguely spooky themed tunes on Irish Beats tonight. Anything with things like ‘devil’ ‘ghost’ or ‘evil’ in the title was fair game – even a couple of non-Irish tracks (cause we’re not xenophobic here!)

I’m live on @beat102103 with #IrishBeats. Gonna sneak in any vaguely Halloween tunes I can think of tonight. Maybe some ‘Zombie’ by @The_Cranberries ‘Haunted’ from McGowan/O’Connor or ‘Dance the Devil’ by @TheFrames? Any suggestions? — Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) October 28, 2018

8-9pm

01. Obsession – Sean & Conor Price

02. Everybody Loves You – SOAK

03. Haunted – Shane MacGowan & Sinead O’Connor

04. Lights – Tanjier

05. Sorge – Elly D

06. Creep – Radiohead

07. Given Up – whenyoung

08. So High – U.M.A.N.

09. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

10. Man In The Mirror – Stephanie Rainey

11. Evil – James Vincent McMorrow

12. Dance – Siights

13. Zombie – The Cranberries

9-10pm

01. Nina Cried Power – Hozier

02. Broadstone – Spies

03. Killswitch – King Kong Company

04. Power Over Me – Dermot Kennedy

05. Water Into Wine – Aine Cahill

06. Skeleton Boy – Friendly Fires

07. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

08. All Along The Western Seaboard – Declan O’Rourke

09. Again – Laoise

10. Bodybags – Happyalone

11. A Ghost In This House – The Immediate

12. Swap Dimensions – Pursued By Dogs

13. Dance The Devil Back Into His Hole – The Frames

Share it:













Don't Miss