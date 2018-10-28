A whole heap of vaguely spooky themed tunes on Irish Beats tonight. Anything with things like ‘devil’ ‘ghost’ or ‘evil’ in the title was fair game – even a couple of non-Irish tracks (cause we’re not xenophobic here!)
I’m live on @beat102103 with #IrishBeats. Gonna sneak in any vaguely Halloween tunes I can think of tonight. Maybe some ‘Zombie’ by @The_Cranberries ‘Haunted’ from McGowan/O’Connor or ‘Dance the Devil’ by @TheFrames? Any suggestions?
— Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) October 28, 2018
8-9pm
01. Obsession – Sean & Conor Price
02. Everybody Loves You – SOAK
03. Haunted – Shane MacGowan & Sinead O’Connor
04. Lights – Tanjier
05. Sorge – Elly D
06. Creep – Radiohead
07. Given Up – whenyoung
08. So High – U.M.A.N.
09. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
10. Man In The Mirror – Stephanie Rainey
11. Evil – James Vincent McMorrow
12. Dance – Siights
13. Zombie – The Cranberries
9-10pm
01. Nina Cried Power – Hozier
02. Broadstone – Spies
03. Killswitch – King Kong Company
04. Power Over Me – Dermot Kennedy
05. Water Into Wine – Aine Cahill
06. Skeleton Boy – Friendly Fires
07. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
08. All Along The Western Seaboard – Declan O’Rourke
09. Again – Laoise
10. Bodybags – Happyalone
11. A Ghost In This House – The Immediate
12. Swap Dimensions – Pursued By Dogs
13. Dance The Devil Back Into His Hole – The Frames