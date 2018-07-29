What better way to close out your weekend than listening to some of the best music around?! Rob put together a fine selection that snapshots the current Irish scene – Villagers, James Vincent McMorrow, Whenyoung, King Kong Company – they’re all in there. The mercurial Mark Geary was Rob’s guest in studio, waxing lyrical on life, the universe and everything as well as performing a few live tracks too.

8-9pm

01. A Trick Of The Light – Villagers

02. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow

03. Dreams – The Cranberries

04. Heaven On Earth – Whenyoung

05. Summer Tune – The 2 Johnnies

06. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth

07. Got It – Siights

08. Matador – Gavin Glass

09. Come Alive – Alex & Echoes

10. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way – U2 (Beck Remix)

11. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

12. What Happens When The Heart Just Stops – The Frames

9-10pm

01. Over Me – Mark McCabe ft. Ovie & Amie

02. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

03. My Love Took Me Down To The River To Silence me – Little Green Cars

04. Fall To Earth – Rosborough

05. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines

06. Something For The Weekend – The Divine Comedy

07. Don’t Break – Mark Geary

## Interview with Mark Geary ##

08. Battle of Troy – Mark Geary ##LIVE##

09. Rosebud – Mark Geary ##LIVE##

10. Ghosts – Mark Geary ##LIVE##

11. Serotonin – Simple Kid

