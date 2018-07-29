What better way to close out your weekend than listening to some of the best music around?! Rob put together a fine selection that snapshots the current Irish scene – Villagers, James Vincent McMorrow, Whenyoung, King Kong Company – they’re all in there. The mercurial Mark Geary was Rob’s guest in studio, waxing lyrical on life, the universe and everything as well as performing a few live tracks too.
8-9pm
01. A Trick Of The Light – Villagers
02. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow
03. Dreams – The Cranberries
04. Heaven On Earth – Whenyoung
05. Summer Tune – The 2 Johnnies
06. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth
07. Got It – Siights
08. Matador – Gavin Glass
09. Come Alive – Alex & Echoes
10. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way – U2 (Beck Remix)
11. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
12. What Happens When The Heart Just Stops – The Frames
9-10pm
01. Over Me – Mark McCabe ft. Ovie & Amie
02. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
03. My Love Took Me Down To The River To Silence me – Little Green Cars
04. Fall To Earth – Rosborough
05. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines
06. Something For The Weekend – The Divine Comedy
07. Don’t Break – Mark Geary
## Interview with Mark Geary ##
08. Battle of Troy – Mark Geary ##LIVE##
09. Rosebud – Mark Geary ##LIVE##
10. Ghosts – Mark Geary ##LIVE##
11. Serotonin – Simple Kid