Irish Beats | 2nd September 2018
Not all of us got to go to Stradbally this weekend, but that didn’t mean we couldn’t hear great tunes! Rob mixed up a fine collection of new Irish songs tonight and managed to squeeze in a total of THIRTY tracks on the show – not bad at all!
One of them was from new(ish) Dublin singer/songwriter Sean OB, as Rob received a white label copy of his new EP on vinyl in the post. It sounds even better than it looks!
I’ve been doing #IrishBeats since 2006 and this week I received my first white label record. Vinyl is back baby! Gonna play a track from @SeanOBOfficial on @beat102103 right now pic.twitter.com/7uSzzPuaZe
— Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) September 2, 2018
8-9pm
01. Heaven On Earth – whenyoung
02. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé
03. Endless Art – A House
04. Dance – SIIGHTS
05. Trouble – Sean OB
06. Killswitch – King Kong Company
07. Bite My Tongue – The Academic
08. Myth – Jack O’Rourke
09. Host – Liers
10. Galaxys – Nervous Freaks
11. Islands – Delorentos
12. Right Kind Of Love – Dreaming Of Jupiter
13. The Specialist – We Cut Corners
14. Take Me To Church – Hozier
9-10pm
01. Last Train Home – Fallen Lights
02. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines
03. I Feel Alright – Bonzai
04. Miles – Tanjier
05. No Guitar – Engine Alley
06. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way – U2 (Beck Remix)
07. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth
08. Rewind – Neil McGrath
09. Starlight – Bobby Sludds
10. Ho Chi Minh – Spies
11. Thirty Something – Gavin Glass
12. First Impressions – Eve Belle
13. Blink Of An Eye – Runabay
14. For The Birds – Come On Live Long
15. One In A Million – Hudson Taylor
16. Take The Wheel – Daithi feat. Paul Noonan