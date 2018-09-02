Irish Beats | 2nd September 2018

Not all of us got to go to Stradbally this weekend, but that didn’t mean we couldn’t hear great tunes! Rob mixed up a fine collection of new Irish songs tonight and managed to squeeze in a total of THIRTY tracks on the show – not bad at all!

One of them was from new(ish) Dublin singer/songwriter Sean OB, as Rob received a white label copy of his new EP on vinyl in the post. It sounds even better than it looks!

I’ve been doing #IrishBeats since 2006 and this week I received my first white label record. Vinyl is back baby! Gonna play a track from @SeanOBOfficial on @beat102103 right now pic.twitter.com/7uSzzPuaZe — Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) September 2, 2018

8-9pm

01. Heaven On Earth – whenyoung

02. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé

03. Endless Art – A House

04. Dance – SIIGHTS

05. Trouble – Sean OB

06. Killswitch – King Kong Company

07. Bite My Tongue – The Academic

08. Myth – Jack O’Rourke

09. Host – Liers

10. Galaxys – Nervous Freaks

11. Islands – Delorentos

12. Right Kind Of Love – Dreaming Of Jupiter

13. The Specialist – We Cut Corners

14. Take Me To Church – Hozier

9-10pm

01. Last Train Home – Fallen Lights

02. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines

03. I Feel Alright – Bonzai

04. Miles – Tanjier

05. No Guitar – Engine Alley

06. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way – U2 (Beck Remix)

07. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth

08. Rewind – Neil McGrath

09. Starlight – Bobby Sludds

10. Ho Chi Minh – Spies

11. Thirty Something – Gavin Glass

12. First Impressions – Eve Belle

13. Blink Of An Eye – Runabay

14. For The Birds – Come On Live Long

15. One In A Million – Hudson Taylor

16. Take The Wheel – Daithi feat. Paul Noonan

