SOME LOADA TUNES ON THE SHOW TONIGHT! Even with a live musical guest, Rob managed to squeeze in TWENTY NINE homegrown songs on the radio tonight. That live guest? – the majestic ‘We Cut Corners’ who are about to release their 4th album ‘Imposters.’
The Beat canteen never looked as arty and interesting!
Down in Waterford for a chat and a chewn on @beat102103 with @curlybert – tune in after 8 xx pic.twitter.com/1oRxFNbs9t
— wecutcorners (@wecutcorners) September 30, 2018
8 – 9pm
01. Glow – Gavin James
02. I Need a Win – The Blizzards vs. Tebi Rex
03. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé
04. Moira – Corner Boy
05. What If I Go – Mura Masa
06. Send Me – Sam Wickens
07. Bittersweet – Lydia Forde
08. One In A Million – Hudson Taylor
09. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
10. The Specialist – We Cut Corners
## Interview with We Cut Corners ##
11. Original Sin – We Cut Corners ##LIVE##
12. On Avoiding People – We Cut Corners
13. Intoxicate Me – Heather McGrath
14. Broadstone – Spies
15. No Guitar – Engine Alley
9-10pm
01. S.O.S. – Delorentos
02. Heaven On Earth – whenyoung
03. Fool – Villagers
04. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey
05. We Were Born – JaXson
06. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
07. Summer Kids – Shane Barry
08. Again – Laoise
09. Drifting – Maverick Sabre
10. Blues – Shelley Bukspan
11. Tell Me – The Bounty
12. Nobody Like You – SIIGHTS
13. The Hollow – Shane Joyce
14. Angel – Kodaline