SOME LOADA TUNES ON THE SHOW TONIGHT! Even with a live musical guest, Rob managed to squeeze in TWENTY NINE homegrown songs on the radio tonight. That live guest? – the majestic ‘We Cut Corners’ who are about to release their 4th album ‘Imposters.’

The Beat canteen never looked as arty and interesting!

Down in Waterford for a chat and a chewn on @beat102103 with @curlybert – tune in after 8 xx pic.twitter.com/1oRxFNbs9t — wecutcorners (@wecutcorners) September 30, 2018

8 – 9pm

01. Glow – Gavin James

02. I Need a Win – The Blizzards vs. Tebi Rex

03. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé

04. Moira – Corner Boy

05. What If I Go – Mura Masa

06. Send Me – Sam Wickens

07. Bittersweet – Lydia Forde

08. One In A Million – Hudson Taylor

09. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

10. The Specialist – We Cut Corners

## Interview with We Cut Corners ##

11. Original Sin – We Cut Corners ##LIVE##

12. On Avoiding People – We Cut Corners

13. Intoxicate Me – Heather McGrath

14. Broadstone – Spies

15. No Guitar – Engine Alley

9-10pm

01. S.O.S. – Delorentos

02. Heaven On Earth – whenyoung

03. Fool – Villagers

04. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey

05. We Were Born – JaXson

06. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

07. Summer Kids – Shane Barry

08. Again – Laoise

09. Drifting – Maverick Sabre

10. Blues – Shelley Bukspan

11. Tell Me – The Bounty

12. Nobody Like You – SIIGHTS

13. The Hollow – Shane Joyce

14. Angel – Kodaline

