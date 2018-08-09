I can’t believe they’ve let me loose – Tadhg in for Rob on tonight’s show and they’ve actually let me leave the studio. I was live at All Together Now having a boogy and playing the best of Irish music including a lot of acts featured at the festival. What a weekend!
Wow… we are extremely humbled and inspired by the people who made our maiden voyage so special. The atmosphere across the weekend was truly something to behold, you were respectful of each other, the beautiful landscape and wonderful performers. 💕 Thank You To Lord and Lady Waterford and their family who opened up their home to us to create a festival that is in keeping with the Curraghmore Estates history, beauty and charm. To Waterford County Council, Tramore Gardai, Emergency Services, HSE, Spraoi, Bus Eireann, Curraghmore Estate staff and the people and businesses of Portlaw who have all been so helpful and supportive in all aspects of the development of this festival. The hundreds of performers, partners, volunteers, artists, creators, and rebels from around the world who worked tirelessly to create this unique festival. Details on next year coming soon #ATN19 Join Us – www.alltogethernow.ie/members
Here’s the playlist:
8pm – 10pm
- Villagers – A Trick of the Light
- Jack O’Rourke – Myth
- Roisín Murphy – You Know Me Better
- Ciaran Lavery – 13
- Mongoose – Old Friend
- Whenyoung – Heaven on Earth
- Jape – Floating
- Saint Sister – You Never Call
- Awkward Z. – Wildin’
- Tebi Rex – Peggy’s Bus
- Talos – Kansas
- Fish Go Deep ft. Tracey K – The Cure and the Cause
9pm – 10pm
- Fontaines D.C. – Liberty Belle
- David Keenan – Unholy Ghosts
- # Interview with Stephen James Smith and Joshua Burnside #
- Gavin Glass – Matador
- Maria Kelly ft. Ailbhe Reddy – Threads
- # Interview with Stevie Scullion (Malojian) and Matt McGinn #
- Malojian – Ambulance Song
- Villagers – Nothing Arrived
- The Ocelots – Til We Get There
- Newfoundland – The Parting Glass
- New Jackson – Put the Love In It
- We Cut Corners – The Specialist
- Basciville – Diving Hour
- # Interview with Basciville #
- Fleet Foxes – He Doesn’t Know Why