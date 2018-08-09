Wow… we are extremely humbled and inspired by the people who made our maiden voyage so special. The atmosphere across the weekend was truly something to behold, you were respectful of each other, the beautiful landscape and wonderful performers. 💕 Thank You To Lord and Lady Waterford and their family who opened up their home to us to create a festival that is in keeping with the Curraghmore Estates history, beauty and charm. To Waterford County Council, Tramore Gardai, Emergency Services, HSE, Spraoi, Bus Eireann, Curraghmore Estate staff and the people and businesses of Portlaw who have all been so helpful and supportive in all aspects of the development of this festival. The hundreds of performers, partners, volunteers, artists, creators, and rebels from around the world who worked tirelessly to create this unique festival. Details on next year coming soon #ATN19 Join Us – www.alltogethernow.ie/members

A post shared by All Together Now (@alltogethernow.ie) on Aug 6, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT