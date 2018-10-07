Ahhhh Sunday! A day to chill out and enjoy some tunes – from the likes of Maverick Sabre, SOAK, Fallen Lights and more of the current homegrown crop. Enniscorthy resident Alice Lynskey was Rob’s guest in studio, talking about her new single and performing a track live on the radio. Full playlist after the jump.

8-9pm

01. Last Train Home – Fallen Lights

02. Drifting – Maverick Sabre

03.Forget Me Knots – Heathers

04. Everybody Loves You – SOAK

05. Again – Villagers

06. Bowie On The Radio – Ryan McMullen

07. Somebody’s Someone – Brave Giant

08. Obscene Dreams – Alice Lynskey

## Interview with Alice Lynskey ##

09. Devil In Me – Alice Lynskey ##LIVE##

10. Fake – The Frames

11. Oh Lawd – JyellowL feat. Aaron Unknown

12. Always You – The Stunning

13. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

9-10pm

01. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

02. Lies – Crome Yellow

03. No Guitar – Engine Alley

04. Again – Laoise

05. Hey Day – Mic Christopher

06. Swap Dimensions – Pursued By Dogs

07. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé

08. Moth To Your Flame – Paul Noonan

09. Original Sin – We Cut Corners

10. Dreams – whenyoung

11. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty

12. Summer Kids – Shane Barry

13. Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol

14. Broadstone – Spies

15. Cobwebs – David Keenan

