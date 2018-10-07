Ahhhh Sunday! A day to chill out and enjoy some tunes – from the likes of Maverick Sabre, SOAK, Fallen Lights and more of the current homegrown crop. Enniscorthy resident Alice Lynskey was Rob’s guest in studio, talking about her new single and performing a track live on the radio. Full playlist after the jump.
BREAKING NEWS! The jaffa cakes don't belong to @PaulaPhelan93 but they're actually Pete Windle of #OldSkool fame. Stay tuned to Beat for important confectionery updates
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 7, 2018
8-9pm
01. Last Train Home – Fallen Lights
02. Drifting – Maverick Sabre
03.Forget Me Knots – Heathers
04. Everybody Loves You – SOAK
05. Again – Villagers
06. Bowie On The Radio – Ryan McMullen
07. Somebody’s Someone – Brave Giant
08. Obscene Dreams – Alice Lynskey
## Interview with Alice Lynskey ##
09. Devil In Me – Alice Lynskey ##LIVE##
10. Fake – The Frames
11. Oh Lawd – JyellowL feat. Aaron Unknown
12. Always You – The Stunning
13. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
9-10pm
01. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
02. Lies – Crome Yellow
03. No Guitar – Engine Alley
04. Again – Laoise
05. Hey Day – Mic Christopher
06. Swap Dimensions – Pursued By Dogs
07. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé
08. Moth To Your Flame – Paul Noonan
09. Original Sin – We Cut Corners
10. Dreams – whenyoung
11. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty
12. Summer Kids – Shane Barry
13. Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol
14. Broadstone – Spies
15. Cobwebs – David Keenan