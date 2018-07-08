The sun is STILL shining and we’re delighted. All naysayers will be ignored. Rob’s Irish Beats tonight as packed full of sunny vibes and summer grooves, with fresh sounds from King Kong Company, Join Me In The Pines and SIIGHTS. The wonderful ROE was on the phone to chat about her upcoming appearance at Knockanstockan and Irish music legends The 4 of Us were in studio to strum guitars and chinwag about past, present and future.

The Eurovision mightn’t be long in our rear view mirror and Rob remarked that Alice Lynskey’s new single ‘Lovesick Rollercoaster’ would make a great Irish entry for 2019. There’s always someone listening to comment on Twitter!

@beat102103 Great tunes as always and totally agree that eurovision needs a "Lovesick Rollercoaster" Brilliant song @AliceLynskey #IrishMusicParty — ABBA-fan (@abbafan2005) July 8, 2018

8-9pm

01. When We Were Young – Picture This

02. The Insta Generation – Mick Konstantin

03. The Time Is Now – Moloko

04. Miles – Tanjier

05. A trick Of The Light – Villagers

06. Got It – SIIGHTS

07. Something Good Can Work – Two Door Cinema Club

08. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

09. Hey Thomas – ROE

## Interview with ROE ##

10. Wasted Patient Thinking – ROE

11. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow

12. Mary – The 4 of Us

13. 80 Beats Per Second – Cider Wasps

14. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding

9-10pm

01. Bird’s Eye View – The 4 of Us

02. Going South – The 4 of Us ##LIVE##

## Interview with The 4 of Us ##

03. She Hits Me – The 4 of Us ##LIVE##

04. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen

05. Lovesick Rollercoaster – Alice Lynskey

06. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines

07. The Flood – Side4Collective

08. Secrets of Love – Awkward Z

09. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

10. Love Me Later – The Blizzards

11. That’s Just For The Tourists – Prosecco Socialist

