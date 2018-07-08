The sun is STILL shining and we’re delighted. All naysayers will be ignored. Rob’s Irish Beats tonight as packed full of sunny vibes and summer grooves, with fresh sounds from King Kong Company, Join Me In The Pines and SIIGHTS. The wonderful ROE was on the phone to chat about her upcoming appearance at Knockanstockan and Irish music legends The 4 of Us were in studio to strum guitars and chinwag about past, present and future.
The Eurovision mightn’t be long in our rear view mirror and Rob remarked that Alice Lynskey’s new single ‘Lovesick Rollercoaster’ would make a great Irish entry for 2019. There’s always someone listening to comment on Twitter!
@beat102103 Great tunes as always and totally agree that eurovision needs a "Lovesick Rollercoaster" Brilliant song @AliceLynskey #IrishMusicParty
— ABBA-fan (@abbafan2005) July 8, 2018
Track listing below …
8-9pm
01. When We Were Young – Picture This
02. The Insta Generation – Mick Konstantin
03. The Time Is Now – Moloko
04. Miles – Tanjier
05. A trick Of The Light – Villagers
06. Got It – SIIGHTS
07. Something Good Can Work – Two Door Cinema Club
08. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
09. Hey Thomas – ROE
## Interview with ROE ##
10. Wasted Patient Thinking – ROE
11. Me & My Friends – James Vincent McMorrow
12. Mary – The 4 of Us
13. 80 Beats Per Second – Cider Wasps
14. I Live For You – Heroes In Hiding
9-10pm
01. Bird’s Eye View – The 4 of Us
02. Going South – The 4 of Us ##LIVE##
## Interview with The 4 of Us ##
03. She Hits Me – The 4 of Us ##LIVE##
04. We Don’t Have To Run – Beoga feat. Ryan McMullen
05. Lovesick Rollercoaster – Alice Lynskey
06. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines
07. The Flood – Side4Collective
08. Secrets of Love – Awkward Z
09. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
10. Love Me Later – The Blizzards
11. That’s Just For The Tourists – Prosecco Socialist