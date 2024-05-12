Bambie Thug accuses Eurovision organisers of not supporting them in Israel row

Bambie Thug has accused the Eurovision Song Contest organisers of not supporting them over a row with Israel.

The “ouji pop” star secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018.

Ireland attracted the top 12 point allocation from the Australian jury vote, as well as a 10 from the UK audience as part of a total of 136 from the overall audience vote, but ultimately failed to catch eventual winner Switzerland’s Nemo.

People attend a watch-along party in the town square of Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug’s hometown of Macroom in Co Cork, as the Eurovision final takes place at Malmo Arena. Photo: Noel Sweeney/PA.

It comes after Bambie, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.

Bambie told journalists in the press centre: “So now that I’m free. I can talk about everything right?

“Yeah, so Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up.

“They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves.

Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue during the Eurovision final. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP.

“And yeah, the broadcaster has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be able to compete because of that.

“And behind the scenes you don’t know the amount of pressure and the amount of work that we have been doing to change things, and I’m so proud for Nemo for winning,

“I’m so proud that all of us are in the top 10 that have been fighting for this shit behind the scenes. Because it’s been so hard and I’m so proud of us.

“I just want to say we are what Eurovision, the EBU is not what the Eurovision, the EBU is what makes this, f*** them, the EBU I don’t even care anymore.”

They also called it “stressful” and said what the makes the competition is “the community behind it, the love and the power and the support of all of us is what is making change”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris congratulated Bambie for a “stunning performance and tour de force at Eurovision 2024”.

“They performed with passion, stopped us in our tracks and did us proud. The eruption of applause in the stadium at the end of Ireland’s performance spoke for itself,” he said in a statement.

“Congratulations to Switzerland on the win and well done to Sweden for hosting another showstopper. Thank you to our closest musical ally in Europe – Australia – for our only douze points!

“It’s Bambie Thug’s night as far as we’re concerned.

“Well done Bambie.”

Earlier, TV presenter Graham Norton, who is providing commentary for BBC coverage, said the singer, who performed with their song Doomsday Blue, is “tipped to do extremely well”.

He said: “I’m not a parent, but I might warn you that younger kids, I mean seriously, might find this next performance a little bit frightening.”

He added: “Bambie Thug, such a great performer and Ireland have done a very good job of production this year and this is tipped to do extremely well.”

On Saturday evening, Ireland’s entry appeared on stage with the words “crown the witch”, in Ogham medieval script, on their body.

The singer, who uses the pronouns they/them and has become the first Irish qualifier since 2018, has previously criticised Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, competing in the contest.

Ahead of the final, Bambie said in an Instagram story: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week.

Bambie Thug competed in the final on Saturday. Photo: Suzan Moore/PA.

“Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final.

“I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break.

“I have since seen a statement by EBU director-general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation.

“I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU.

“I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan told the PA news agency: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.”

The organisers of Eurovision said: “Bambie Thug did not perform in dress rehearsal three and the footage of their performance in dress rehearsal two was used in its place.

“They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation that is currently being discussed with the EBU and song contest organisers.”

Kan and the EBU has been contacted for comment.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter in Malmo, and Hannah Roberts, PA

