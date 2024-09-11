200 jobs announced for Kilkenny

200 new jobs have been announced for the South East.

UKG, the largest U.S.-based private software company in the world, today announced the establishment of its newest Global Operations Hub in Kilkenny.

The company provides HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions services.

In partnership with the Irish government through IDA Ireland, UKG plans to hire around 200 new people here.

These roles will focus on cybersecurity but also include customer success, research and development, and professional services.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says this will add to Kilkenny's growing success 'as a home to leading technology companies'.

Today’s announcement is also a testament to the considerable talent and skills we have available in Ireland. I look forward to seeing the benefits UKG’s investment will bring to Kilkenny and the wider South East Region in the years ahead.

UKG has operated in Kilkenny since the 2023 acquisition of multi-country payroll technology provider Immedis, which resulted in the launch of the UKG One View solution.

