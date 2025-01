The body of a man was discovered in a camper van in County Kilkenny over the weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident in Thomastown at around midday on Sunday, January 5th.

A Garda spokesperson said a man in his 40s was discovered deceased in the camper van.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner.

