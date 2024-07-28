Play Button
Boy (14) on e-scooter dies following collision in Kilkenny

A Garda logo on a car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
A teenage boy has died following a collision between a car and an e-scooter in County Kilkenny.

The collision happened on the Tullaroan Road at Bonnettstown shortly before 6:30 pm yesterday (Saturday)

A 14-year-old boy travelling on the e-scooter was transferred to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny where he has since passed away from his injuries.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination in due course.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, which took place this morning.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

