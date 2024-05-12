Bruce Springsteen has message for fans ahead of Kilkenny gig tonight

Thousands of Bruce Springsteen fans are arriving in Kilkenny ahead of his gig in Nowlan Park this evening.

The American megastar who last performed in Kilkenny in 2013 took to social media to share a message with fans attending the gig tonight.

In a video posted to Instagram, he tells Kilkenny fans that he's dressed up to come and see them and 'warns' them that he's going to 'rock them into the ground'

People travelling to Kilkenny today are being advised to follow traffic management in the city.

While locals are being urged not to rely on their "usual parking".

Parking will be available at O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club and Kilkenny County Council Car Park off Maudlin Street - or parking can be pre-booked at MacDonagh Junction.

Additionally, Kilkenny City Bus Route KK2 stops at Nowlan Park and operates every 30 minutes.

The venue opens at 5 pm this evening - and Springsteen and his band will be on stage at 7 pm sharp. He is expected to play for 3 hours, with no support act.

Kilkenny is the second stop on this tour. He played Belfast on Thursday night and is due to perform in Cork and Dublin later this week.

