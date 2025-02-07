Catriona Carey sent forward for trial on money laundering charges

Former Kilkenny camogie player and Ireland hockey player, Catriona Carey, has been sent forward for trial on money laundering charges.

The 46-year-old, with an address at Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, was served with a book of evidence today and is due back in court next month.

The charges, which are alleged to have taken place between 2019 and 2021, were brought following an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Two others are facing related charges arising from the same garda investigation.

The DPP has directed that they be sent forward for trial before a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

All three were present in court today and were each handed a book of evidence.

They remain on bail ahead of their next court appearance, which will be before the higher circuit court on the 20th of March.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

