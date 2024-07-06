Clare man living in Kilkenny leaves 'special message' on neighbour's lawn

One Clare man living in Kilkenny has taken county rivalry to a new level, ahead of Kilkenny's All Semi-Final against Clare this afternoon.

Micheál Nolan of Sports Line Service is originally from The Burren in Co Clare and has been living in Clara in Kilkenny for over 20 years.

Yesterday, he decided to show some 'Banner Banter' and used his precision line-marking robot to leave a message for his neighbour and avid hurling fan, Eamonn Rafter.

Thankfully, it went down very well and both are still speaking, but we think Eamonn secretly hopes it will fade away soon...

