Emergency services are at the scene of a fire on the M9 motorway tonight, on the Kilkenny-Carlow border.

Local fire services responded to reports of the vehicle on fire on the M9 near Junction 7, Paulstown, county Kilkenny

Traffic diversions are in place.

It follows an earlier incident on the motorway, where fire services responded to a car on fire near Mullinavat in South Kilkenny.

