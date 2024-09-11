Family of Kilkenny man who died in Sardinia 'forever grateful' for support

The family of the man who died in a hiking incident in Sardinia say they'll be 'forever grateful' for the support they've been shown.

39-year-old John Bergin - who was originally from Kilkenny - went missing while on a family holiday with his siblings on Friday afternoon last.

His body was recovered on the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara mining trail over the weekend.

In a statement, the family thanked emergency services, the Irish Embassy and locals for all of their help.

It read: "The Bergin family would like to thank the mountain rescue, the emergency services, the helicopter pilots, the drone operators, the Carbinierie, the police force, the Irish Embassy, the search dogs, and the medical team who helped with the search, found our brother John and took care of him.

"We also thank the La Ginestra agency. We will be forever grateful for the support and love the Sardinians have shown us these past few days.

The family have asked for privacy at this time.

