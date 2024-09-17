Fundraiser set up for South Kilkenny couple devastated by house fire

An appeal for donations has been made for a well-known South Kilkenny couple, whose house went on fire over the weekend.

Patrick and Maria Walsh who live in Dunkitt, Kilmacow were left devastated by the fire on Sunday, which destroyed all of their belongings.

A GoFundMe page set up for the couple reads the pair have been left with 'only the clothes on their back which doesn't even include a pair of shoes'.

Both Patrick and Maria suffer from ill health, with Patrick only recently receiving a cancer diagnosis.

He has just undergone radiation and in the next few weeks is due to have major surgery.

His wife Maria suffered a severe brain injury a few years ago which resulted in Patrick leaving his job at Irish Rail, to care for Maria full-time.

Due to illness and financial problems, they had no home insurance.

A page set up for the couple by a friend of the family has already raised €8,000,

You can find the GoFundMe page by following the link here

