Garda appeal for information on South East murder on 20th anniversary

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about the murder of Paiche Unyolo Onyemaechi on the 20th anniversary of her death.

She was reported missing by her husband, Chika Onyemaechi, on Saturday, July 10th, 2004.

Ms Onyemaechi was last seen two days before this, on July 8th, when she left her family home at St Herblain Park, Kilcohan, Waterford at 9:30 am.

She was seen in Pickardstown, Co Waterford at 5 pm.

Her body was found by two women out walking along Brenar Bridge near Piltown, Co Kilkenny on Friday, July 23rd 2004.

She was in a field beside a river that runs under the bridge.

Ms Onyemaechi was 25 years old and from Malawi. She had two children. At times, she used the first names Gina or Cassandra and the last name Willis.

Ms Onyemaechi worked in Limerick, but Gardaí also believed she worked in different locations nationwide.

Her husband, Chika Onyemaechi, disappeared four days after her body was found, on July 27th 2004.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Paiche, who has not yet spoken to Gardaí, to come forward.

They said there may be people now able to come forward with the passage of time, and that any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigations team. The information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

By Ellen O'Donoghue

