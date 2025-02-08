Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 67-year-old Katherine Norris who was reported missing from her home in Kilkenny city on Friday afternoon, 7th February 2025.

Katherine, who also goes by Kathy, was last seen at approximately 3:00pm on Tuesday 4th February in the Stephens Street area.

Katherine is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inch tall with a slim build and long white hair. She typically wears glasses.

Gardaí and Katherine's family are very concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Katherine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

