Kilkenny News

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny woman

Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Kilkenny woman.

34-year-old Kate Fenelon was reported missing from Kilkenny City on Monday, January 27th.

She was last seen in the area around 10:40 am.

Kate is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 in height, with a slim build, short black hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, Kate was wearing a short black puffer jacket with white stripes on the sleeve, cargo pants, trainers and a cross-body bag.

Gardaí and Kate's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Kate's whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in Kilkenny News
