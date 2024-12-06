Gardaí appeal for information on two burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information on two burglaries in Kilkenny over the past two days.

The first was at Knockeenbaun, Kilmanagh between 5 am and 3 pm. The back patio door glass pane was smashed and various items were stolen.

Another residence in Kilkenny was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning. The house at 1 Blackmill Place had items and cash stolen.

Gardai are appealing for any information anyone can provide, or if you have seen anything unusual in those areas at those times.

Investigations are ongoing.

