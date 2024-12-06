Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Gardaí appeal for information on two burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí appeal for information on two burglaries in Kilkenny
Photo: Rafael Classen rcphotostock.com/Pexels Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are appealing for information on two burglaries in Kilkenny over the past two days.

The first was at Knockeenbaun, Kilmanagh between 5 am and 3 pm. The back patio door glass pane was smashed and various items were stolen.

Another residence in Kilkenny was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning. The house at 1 Blackmill Place had items and cash stolen.

Gardai are appealing for any information anyone can provide, or if you have seen anything unusual in those areas at those times.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wexford Home Preserves!

 By Claire Rowe
News 2

Storm Darragh updated to Red Alert along West Coast

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre welcome decision to award costs to Nikita Hand

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement