Drivers are advised to avoid a section of the N10 near Danesfort in Kilkenny this morning following a collision.

Gardaí have urged motorists to drive with caution when taking alternative routes amid the icy conditions.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 7:25 am this morning.

A garda spokesperson says no injuries have been reported as of yet.

