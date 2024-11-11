Play Button
Gardaí begin search at open ground in search for Jo Jo Dullard

Jo Jo Dullard
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí have begun a search operation at an open ground in the search for Jo Jo Dullard.

Earlier today,  a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of the young woman from Callan, Kilkenny.

Investigating Gardaí are now commencing a search operation on open ground at a location near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

This area of land will be searched and subject to excavation, technical and forensic exams over the coming days.

The arrest and search operation is being led by the investigation team from Kildare Division Serious Crime Unit and Serious Crime Review Team.

Gardaí have also searched two private residences today in connection with Ms Dullard's disappearance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.

