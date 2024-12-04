Gardaí complete search of land in search for missing Jo Jo Dullard

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Jo Jo Dullard have completed their search at a location in County Wicklow.

The open ground near the Wicklow/Kildare border has been part of a search investigation since November 11th.

Gardaí say they are not commenting further on the searches for operational reasons, and that they have updated Jo Jo's family.

Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance was upgraded to a murder charge in 2020, and Gardaí say recent Garda activity has also been of assistance to the investigation team.

Last month, a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the Kilkenny woman's disappearance.

However, he has since been released without charge.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward, who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all information they had, to contact the investigation team again.

Anyone with any information on Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda Station.

