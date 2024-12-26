Play Button
Gardaí in Kilkenny seize vehicle on Christmas Eve

Lily Kennedy
Gardaí seized a UK-registered car being driven on High Street, Kilkenny.

The vehicle had not undergone an MOT in four years and exhibited significant mechanical issues.

These issues included negative camber and positive toe, causing it to tilt inward with it's tyres pointing the wrong way.

Additionally, the car was equipped with a loud, poorly silenced exhaust and was suspected to be dangerously defective.

The car also had no tax since September 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

