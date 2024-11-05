Play Button
Gardaí investigating Kilkenny robbery which left man tied up in his own house

Gardaí investigating Kilkenny robbery which left man tied up in his own house
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a serious burglary that occurred in Castlecomer on Monday.

At around 5:20 pm, three men entered a house in the Aughamucky area via an unlocked back door.

A man, living in the house, was tied up before the three men made their way through the house and stole a large sum of money.

The three men left on foot, and are believed to have had a car parked a short distance away.

The victim later freed himself and raised the alarm with neighbours.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident, and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

