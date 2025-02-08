Gardaí launch appeal for missing 50-year-old Kilkenny woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Fiona Booth (50) who was reported missing from her home in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, on Friday 7th February 2025.

Fiona is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build, with blonde hair.

It is not known what Fiona was wearing when she was last seen on Tuesday 4th February at approximately 11am in Gowran.

Gardaí and Fiona’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Fiona's whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

