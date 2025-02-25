Gardaí re-appeal for information in connection with missing Kilkenny woman

Gardaí have issued a reappeal for information in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Kilkenny.

67-year-old Katherine Norris- also known as Kathy - was reported missing from her home in Kilkenny city on Friday afternoon, February 7th.

She was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday, February 4th in the Stephens Street area of the city.

Katherine is described as being around 5 foot 1 in height, with a slim build and long white hair.

She typically wears glasses.

Gardaí and Katherine's family are very concerned for her well-being.

Her disappearance appeared on an episode of RTÉ's Crimecall last night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

