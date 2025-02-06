Play Button
Gardaí re-issue appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jamie Collins.

Jamie was last seen on Tuesday 31st December 2024, at approximately 7pm in Kilkenny.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a medium build, black hair and blue-green eyes.

It is not known what Jamie was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Jamie’s family are concerned for his well-being. He is believed to be in the Tipperary / Limerick areas.

Anyone with information on Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

