Gardaí to continue search for missing Jo Jo Dullard into the weekend

A search operation will continue in Co. Wicklow this weekend, for the remains of Jo Jo Dullard.

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information, in relation to her disappearance and murder.

Searches have taken place for five days now on the farmland located on the Wicklow/Kildare border.

Gardaí have issued an update to say they expect the operation to continue over the weekend, and early into next week.

It comes almost a week on from the 29th anniversary of Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance.

The 21-year-old from Callan in Co. Kilkenny was last reported to have been in Moone County Kildare, on November 9th, 1995.

The open ground, where the search operation is currently taking place, is understood to be located around 15 minutes away from Moone.

A man was arrested earlier this week in connection with the investigation into Jo Jo's disapearance and murder - but has since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information, to contact them.

Reporting by Aoife Kearns

