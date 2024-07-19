Gardaí to review Kilkenny-Waterford unsolved murder case 20 years on

A review into the case of a woman whose body was discovered dismembered in South Kilkenny 20 years ago is underway.

Nobody has ever been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Paiche Onyemaechi Unyolo.

Paiche's decapitated remains were found in a field near Brennar Brenar Bridge in Piltown, on July 23rd, 2004.

Originally from Malawi and the daughter of the country's former Chief Justice, she was first reported missing to Waterford Garda Station, on July 10th, 2004.

The mother-of-two had moved to Ireland in 1999 and had been living in Saint Herblain Park in Waterford city.

Her husband Chika Onyemaechi who was originally from Nigeria was questioned by Gardaí at the time but was released without charge.

He did not attend her funeral service and went missing shortly afterwards.

In 2004, Gardaí received an anonymous letter with information related to Paiche's murder, and have since sought out the person who wrote this to contact them.

Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the case - but were released without charge.

While one man was charged with withholding information in 2006.

20 years to the month since Paiche was first reported missing, Gardaí in Waterford are now conducting a review of the case.

Her murder still remains unsolved.

