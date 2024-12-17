GoFundMe set up as Kilkenny family are left devastated by house fire

A mother and daughter from The Rower in county Kilkenny have been left devastated after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend.

It happened at around 1 pm on Sunday, December 15th, at the property in South Kilkenny.

A GoFundMe, set up by the family of Maisie and Mary Roche, states that the mother and daughter got their dogs out of the house to safety but were unable to retrieve any belongings due to the smoke.

In a matter of minutes the house was ablaze and both Maisie and her daughter Mary, a teacher, who works in Waterford, were left homeless and left with little but the clothes on their backs

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the house insurance recently lapsed, and they are now left with few options to rebuild their lives.

Both Maisie and Mary are in complete shock, but they have received huge immediate support from family and friends.

€18,785 (as of time of publication) has been raised out of the €30k goal with 268 people donating to the cause.

The family of the pair hopes the GoFundMe will go some way to improve their desperate situation and give them hope in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.