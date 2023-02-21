Green light for new hotel in Kilkenny city on former hospital site

Kilkenny is set to welcome a new hotel to its city centre following a successful appeal to Bord Pleanála.

The hotel is set to be located at the intersection been Wolfe Tone Street and John's Green in the north of the city.

Consisting of 118 bedrooms, the former hospital and youth hostel which was built in 1767 is set to be transformed into a high-quality hotel by Green Wolfe Limited.

The approval by an Bord Pleanála puts an end to a long-running planning saga which stretches back to 2021.

The original planning application by Green Wolfe Ltd consisted of a bar, restaurant, the demolition of an outhouse and a five-story extension to the existing structure.

Initially given the green light by Kilkenny County Council, concerns were raised about the suitability of a hotel at the site due to potential traffic and noise pollution difficulties.

These concerns resulted in a successful planning rejection by An Bord Pleanála - a rejection which has since been overturned.

Seven-story hotel planned in the heart of Kilkenny city

The Wolfe Tone street development isn't the only Kilkenny city hotel in the works – a seven-story development is also being planned.

In November Beat reported that Dublin-based firm Spark Way Limited plans to construct the high-rise hotel at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

The hotel is set to comprise of 99 ensuite bedrooms along with a restaurant, bar, gym, outdoor rooftop swimming pool, meeting rooms and a function room.

The exact location of the planned hotel will be an undeveloped area to the front of MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre which is currently being used as a 45-space car park.

The site in question is currently owned by CIE, which had invited interested parties to tender for a hotel at the underutilized location as early as 2019.