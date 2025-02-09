Iconic Kilkenny butchers to close after 40 years in business

One of the best-known family butchers in Kilkenny is set to close next weekend after 40 years in business.

'Kearns Family Butchers' located on Ballybough Street in Kilkenny have announced they will close their doors on February 15th.

The family say the decision was made with a heavy heart, but they have been honoured to serve the community since 1985.

In a statement on social media, the Kearns family said: "Over the years, we have built more than just a business – it has been part of the community, full of friendships, conversations and memories.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, too many to name, who have supported Richie and the family over the past 40 years. Your kindness, loyalty, and friendship have meant more to us than words can say.

"We hope to see as many of you as possible before we say our final farewell next Saturday - Richie and the Kearns Family."

