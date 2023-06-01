Kangaroo like animal spotted on Waterford/Kilkenny border

A kangaroo lookalike has been spotted hopping about in Slieverue, which lies on the Waterford/Kilkenny border.

It follows claims of a wallaby being spotted on Port Road, according to KCLR.

There is footage circulating of a kangaroo-like animal hopping around the Ash Grove area of Kilkenny.

This isn't the first time there's been a mammal on the loose in the area though.

Just last year, the Waterford Wallaby called Joey had gone missing from Waterford Castle.

He was on the run for three days before being found.

Large-scale searches were launched after the young marsupial was reported missing last summer.

Joey belongs to Seamus Walsh, owner of Waterford Castle.

After he went missing and was believed dead, he was spotted in the Faithlegg area.

Thankfully, the young wallaby has been found safe and well and will be returned to life at Waterford Castle with his mother Sheila.

Seamus offered a reward to anyone who was able to help find Joey and return him safely.

Mick Cleere says he and three others were successful in catching him when he was spotted and outlined how they returned him home safely.

"We said we would give it an attempt to see could we bring him home. We got there and believe it or not he was asleep at one side of the ditch. We made a bit of a plan together to try move in on him and that's what we done, there were four of us there," he said.

It had been reported that Joey's mother Sheila, was in poor health since his departure.

"Sheila went into a kind of hibernation, or hiding underneath the trees," Mr Walsh said.

"She went through a bit of depression when the baby disappeared because obviously one night he just swam across the river."

Mr Walsh has owned Sheila and Joey since his 21st birthday and brought them to Waterford Castle for their grass grazing habits.

