Kilkenny DJ 'Welshy' a part of winning Junior B team

Credit: Welshy Facebook
Dayna Kearney
Kilkenny DJ Welshy aka Ross Walsh might be known for playing tunes, but at the weekend he was playing hurling.

His Club Threecastles in Kilkenny won the Junior B county final at Nowlan Park over the weekend, beating St Lachatins in the decider. It eneded Threecastles 0-16, St Lachtains 0-15.

The South East DJ and producer is on the panel, and described the win as 'a massive achievement'.

He also sponsors the team's jerseys.

The club won the 2023 Junior C final last year after waited 83 years for a first adult Kilkenny county title. This meant they were promoted to Junior B and now to Junior A.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

