Kilkenny DJ 'Welshy' a part of winning Junior B team

Kilkenny DJ Welshy aka Ross Walsh might be known for playing tunes, but at the weekend he was playing hurling.
His Club Threecastles in Kilkenny won the Junior B county final at Nowlan Park over the weekend, beating St Lachatins in the decider. It eneded Threecastles 0-16, St Lachtains 0-15.
The South East DJ and producer is on the panel, and described the win as 'a massive achievement'.
He also sponsors the team's jerseys.
The club won the 2023 Junior C final last year after waited 83 years for a first adult Kilkenny county title. This meant they were promoted to Junior B and now to Junior A.
