Kilkenny family crowned 'Ireland's Fittest Family'

A family from Kilkenny has been crowned 'Ireland's fittest family'.

Led by coach Davy Fitzgerald, the Cummins family took victory in the 12th season of the RTE show.

As well as the Cummins family, Davy was coaching two other final families, the O'Connells from Waterford, and the Ferns from Clare while Anna Geary coached the Magners from Cork.

The winning family who hails from Kilkenny City has a strong background in ice hockey and kickboxing and includes Dad, Paul, and children Bryce, Zac, and Hallie.

Paul runs the Kilkenny Storm ice and inline hockey club and is also a national ice hockey coach as well as becoming a junior world kickboxing champion at just 16 and later secured a senior world title in his 20s.

After an intense eight weeks, the family of four walked away with the coveted title, as well as the €15,000 prize fund.

RTÉ made the decision to delay the original air date of the show as 15-year-old contestant Cillian Flaherty suddenly passed away before the programme was set to air.

The broadcaster said the series was postponed to "honour Cillian Flaherty’s memory and provide space for his family during such a difficult time".

The next series of Ireland’s Fittest Family will begin filming this Summer.

If you and your family would like to be in Series 13 of Ireland’s Fittest Family, apply here