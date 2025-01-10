Kilkenny Gardaí rescue group of abandoned puppies

Gardaí in Kilkenny have rescued a group of abandoned puppies in the county.

While on patrol on Thursday, Gardaí spotted a number of pups in the ditch in freezing conditions.

The puppies appear to be just a few weeks old.

Members of Kilkenny Gardaí's Community Engagement Unit rescued the animals, before taking them to a local vet.

Gardaí are now making enquiries to determine how the puppies ended up here, and who is responsible for the incident.

Animals are particulary vulnerable to the cold snap, with many animal welfare groups urging pet owners to take extra care during the bad weather.

