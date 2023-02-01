Kilkenny listed among top three places in Ireland by Lonely Planet

Famed international travel publication Lonely Planet has listed Kilkenny as one of Ireland's must-see destinations.

Hailing its medieval heart as "Ireland's prettiest city centre", the highly influential outlet listed the city as the Republic's best when it comes to history - beating off stiff competition from the likes of Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

According to Lonely Planet, other reasons why the compact city should feature high on a tourist's radar include its eclectic nightlife, engaging brewery tours and abundant "atmospheric laneways."

The full report can be read below:

Yes, there are countless ticketed heritage sites like Kilkenny Castle and the Medieval Mile Museum, which offer a fascinating glimpse into the area’s past (and rooftop views), but a ramble around "The Marble City’s" beating heart is the best way to discover its past. A self-guided walking tour of the Medieval Mile takes in sites like the Black Abbey, Saint Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower and the Butter Slip – an atmospheric laneway that exudes old-world charm. As one of the best nightlife spots in Ireland for centuries, expect the pubs in this pint-sized city to have a great backstory. Kyteler’s Inn on St Kieran’s Street harbors a dark past with trumped-up witchcraft convictions, and Kilkenny’s brewing pedigree is showcased at the Smithwick’s Experience on Parliament Street and Sullivan’s Tap Room on John’s Street.

Other locations featured by Lonely Planet include Donegal's Inishowen Peninsula, Mayo's north coast and west Cork.

Lonely Planet's website is reported to receive over 4.5 million page views per month - which should bring the Marble City to the attention of a significant and captive audience.