Kilkenny News

Kilkenny property priced at €550,000 is the stuff dreams are made of

Robbie Byrne
Here at Beat, we always try to feature the most affordable homes on offer in the South East, but it's no bad thing to dream every once in a while.

Take this classy rural property just north of Kilkenny city. This impressive house is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious, light-filled family home that has been tastefully decorated with quality finishes throughout.

The standard of finish is remarkable and lends itself perfectly to those looking for a quality home in a premium countryside location.

The home boasts a large, detached garage and well-kept grounds. What's more, you enter the home via electric steel gates which lead to a long stone driveway – ohh, very fancy.

The property is located in a serene setting on a large c. 1.3-acre site, with elevated rolling mountain views all while being only a mere 15-minute drive from Kilkenny City.

Hanider still, the M9 Motorway is a short drive away connecting Kilkenny, Carlow and Waterford.

According to the estate agent, viewing is strongly advised by anyone lucky enough to be in the market for such a wonderful home.

