Kilkenny News

Kilkenny teen to represent Ireland in Junior Eurovision

Aoife Kearns
A Kilkenny teenager is gearing up to represent Ireland in the Junior Eurovision Competition in Madrid next month.

Enya Cox Dempsey from Castlecomer was crowned overall winner of the Junior Eurovision Éire competition on TG4 last night [Sunday].

She'll now perform her song Le Chéile for Ireland at the competition in Spain on November 16th.

Enya comes from Castlecomer, where she lives with Mum Róisín and the family dog Pip. Family is a huge part of Enya’s life, as she also has her grandparents and uncle living next door.

She is no stranger to performing and has performed in pantomimes and local shows all her life.

Her big goal right now is to win for Ireland and become a pop star.

Enya is the 9th singer to represent Ireland in the contest.

We wish her the very best of luck!

