Kilkenny to Athy bus route expanded in time for Christmas

An expanded bus service is arriving in Kilkenny just in time for Christmas.

The Local Link 897 Kilkenny to Athy bus is adding extra evening services to their weekend routes, from Thursday to Saturday between Kilkenny City and Moneenroe.

The enhanced route will now operate four daily return services Monday to Wednesday, five daily return services Thursday to Saturday and three daily return services on Sunday.

The Kilkenny to Athy route will continue to provide peak-time services, connecting Dunmore, Henebry’s Cross, Jenkinstown, Ballyragget, Brynesgrove, Castlecomer, Moneenroe, Crettyard, Newtown Cross, Killeshin, Carlow, Ballickmoyler, Arles, Pedigree Corner and Ballylinan.

The additional service will begin from next week, Thursday December 19th.

TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow General Manager Jackie Meally said, “This additional schedule for the TFI Local Link 897 service on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights will give increased travel options for people wishing to socialise, late night shopping and other leisure activities along with travel options for people working late from north-east Kilkenny and will further connect to towns and villages in the north-east Kilkenny area.”

Transport for Ireland says the extra services will ensure a safe way home this party season.

